Cebu City Sharks falter in MPBL debut game

The Casino Ethyl Alcohol-Cebu City Sharks sank in their debut, falling to the Bacoor Strikers, 76-71, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup last night at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The Sharks trailed by 14 points heading to the final canto after they got outscored by the Strikers, 14-24, in the third.

But Cebu City, the only team from the Visayas, rallied and pulled to within two, 70-72, after a straightaway three-pointer from wily guard John Abad with 1:08 to go.

However, the Strikers answered right back with a layup from Cebuano Oping Sumalinog to bring their lead back to four, 74-70.

The Sharks could have trimmed the deficit but Franz Arong stepped out of bounds. After Bacoor failed to take advantage, a free throw by former University of San Jose-

Recoletos big man Kevin Villafranca brought Cebu to within three, 71-74. But that proved to be their last hurrah as the Strikers closed them out with a free throws by Gab Banal.

Sumalinog, a former product of Don Bosco in Cebu, led the Strikers with 22 points and seven rebounds while Mark Montuno added 18. Mikee Reyes pitched in 15.

Cesar Catli paced the Sharks with 15 markers and 10 boards while Rhaffy Octobre contributed 14.