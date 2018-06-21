Run for Autism Awareness Challenge slated July 15

IN LINE for the celebration of the World Disability Week on the third week of July, the Parent’s Reach Foundation Inc. (PRFI), in partnership with the SM City Cebu and the Rotary Club of Cebu- Fuente (RCCF), will hold the first-ever REACH OUT- Run for Autism Awareness Challenge.

The event is slated on July 15 with the starting and finish line located at the SM City Cebu.

According to PRFI President Joseph Michael Espina, the proceeds of this race will go to their scholarship program for the indigent autistic kids. The group has 20 scholars gifted every year.

“The scholarship is not for the children alone,” Espina said during a press conference yesterday at the SM City Cebu. “Since autism is a lifetime disability, we will also be training the guardians and the parents of the children.”

The race offers one-kilometer Fun Run, 3K Fun Run, 6K Open Competitive and 12K Open Competitive categories.

Registration will be up until July 10.

Registration fees start at P250 for the 1K, P350 for the 3K, P450 for the 6K and P55O for the 12K.