Shabu, drug paraphernalia found in Mandaue jail inspection

THE guards at the Mandaue City Jail are facing another investigation.

This time, they had to explain why illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and appliances were found inside the cells during a greyhound operation.

The surprise inspection was conducted about 5 a.m. on Thursday, three days after suspected drug lord Steve Go was shot in the head by another inmate Cresencio Heyrana during a game of hantak (head-or-tail game by tossing coins).

Jail warden, Supt. Jessie Calumpang, and his 55 men were being investigated and were ordered to explain why Go was able to get a gun which was snatched by Heyrana from him following an argument.

They had not handed in their report.

Now, the jail personnel were facing another investigation following the result of the greyhound operation.

The inspection yielded nine sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia and appliances such as flat screen television sets, sound systems, and DVD players.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation (to find out) why these things were inside (the cells),” said Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) director.

He said the investigation would focus on the possibility that the Mandaue jail personnel were involved in the smuggling of illegal drugs inside the facility.

Buenacosa said each cell was allowed to have one television set but nothing more since it would already be considered a luxury.

He also instructed Mandaue City Jail personnel to limit the appliances inside to lessen the consumption of electricity.

Buenacosa told CDN that aside from small sachets of shabu, small empty plastics were also found which contained shabu residue.

Also found were drug paraphernalia, syringes, three cellular phones, and about P3,000 in cash.

Some of the contrabands were recovered from Go’s cell.

Go’s killing prompted Buenacosa to ask the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to conduct a surprise inspection.

Operatives from PRO-7 and the Central Visayas offices of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) conducted the operation.

They were joined in by personnel from the Anti-Cybercrime Group Visayas, Police Crime Laboratory, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

Buenacosa also asked PRO-7 to conduct foot patrol around the facility after they found out that some contrabands were just thrown over the perimeter fence by some unknown individuals.

Their request was granted.

In the meantime, Mandaue police were looking into the death of Go even if his killer had owned up the crime.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City director, said he would form a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to look into Go’s case.

It would be composed of Mandaue police, CIDG-7, Police Crime Laboratory and BJMP-7.

Go’s firearm — a .38 revolver pistol — would be subjected for ballistic examination, while police would file a case against Heyrana.

Go’s family had not coordinated with the police but Alanas said they understood.

He said they would give them time to mourn over Go’s death.

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) was also monitoring the police investigation on Go’s death.

“CHR-7 may step in if it will be found out that Go was able to possess a firearm with the connivance of some jail officers,” said lawyer Arvin Odron, CHR-7 director.