Croatia routs Argentina to advance to Round of 16

Croatia is through to the Round of 16 with a stunning 3-0 win against Argentina in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

France is also through to the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Peru while Australia stayed in contention with a 1-all draw with Denmark in the earlier matches of the day.

Ante Rebic scored the first goal for Croatia in the 53rd minute by capitalizing on the lapse of Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero, who, instead of clearing the ball, sent it to Rebic’s way.

Luka Modric put Croatia further ahead in the 80th minute while Ivan Rakitic sealed the Vatreni’s win when he scored at the stoppage.

France’s goal, meanwhile, was scored by teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe in the 34th minute.

In the Denmark-Australia draw, Christian Eriksen gave the Danes an early goal when he found the back of the net with just seven minutes into the game.

The Socceroos managed to score the equalizer in the 38th minute when Mile Jedinak converted a penalty that resulted from a handball called on Yussuf Poulsen.