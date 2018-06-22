Run with Parklane’s Hunat Sugbu 8

First organized on May 15, 2011, Hunat Sugbu is a commemorative run for Parklane’s late president Mr. Manuel G. Ting and one of the company’s major CSR events. Participants will not only be able to enjoy a good run but also help those in need. The run’s proceeds will be donated to a Medical Mission in partnership with Jesu Christi.

Hunat Sugbu 8: Dagan Para ni Maning is slated to happen this June 24, Sunday at the Ayala Terraces. Registration is now ongoing at the hotel lobby and at Ayala Center Cebu Active Zone for the 4 race categories: 3K, 6K, 12K, and 21K. Just like last year, Time-in Chip race bibs will be used for the 12K and 21K categories to ensure accurate times. Aside from exciting giveaways and raffle items, a scrumptious meal also awaits all runners. The top 5 finishers for each category will win a plaque and cash prizes. 12K and 21K finishers will also get a finisher’s medal.

All these and more, from the Hotel in Cebu that Stands For Cebu.