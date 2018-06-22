Osmeña: “No Ironman in South Road Properties (SRP)”

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that the Cebu City Government has denied the request of organizers of IronMan 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship to conduct portions of their triathlon event along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Osmeña, in a press conference today, cited traffic and accidents as the primary reasons of the denial of the request.

The mayor confirmed that he met with members of the Ironman organizing team yesterday.

“I know the Ironman is a prestigious event but the people have suffered already,” said Osmeña.