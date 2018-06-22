USPF partners with BSI for Bantayanons

The University of the Philippines Foundation collaborated with Bantayan Island’s oldest private institution, Bantayan Southern Institute to ignite opportunities for the islanders to learn and showcase their skills and talents in the arts.

As a support to education and exposure of Bantayanons through the arts, BSI and USPF will hold a an arts and culture show that will embody the colorful past and present lifestyle of Bantayan Island through theater presentations, cultural dance shows and workshops that are open to the public for free.

“This cultural presentation will have a reality check on the new generation how life was then in the island,” said BSI Executive Director Lourdes Jereza.

“This event will expose islanders to a higher form of entertainment and education and let them express their artistic side in different avenues,” said Bantayan Tourism Officer Vince Escario.

The event will kick off on June 23 at BSI and will feature dances from the Hispanic and American period and the dance of decades and a depiction of the history of Bantayan through a drama presentation. Islanders and visitors can also expect workshops in dance and sports conducted by the Bidlisiw Dance Troupe and tune up games with the varsity team of USPF.