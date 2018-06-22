Diamante to run as Tuburan vice mayor in 2019
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto June 22,2018
Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante has clarified reports that he will not seek for a congressional seat in the third district of Cebu in the 2019 election.
But instead, Diamante said he plans to trade places with his brother, Danilo who sits as the incumbent Vice Mayor of Tuburan.
Diamante said his brother will run for mayor.
