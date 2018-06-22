Catan: Mental Health Law a welcome relief amid prevalent problem

Cebu Provincial Health Office Head, Dr. Rene Catan, said the passage of the Mental Health Law will benefit many Cebuanos.

Based on the data released, at least 2,233 persons in Cebu are suffering from mental disorders from 2015 to 2017.

Catan said the new law will help them in addressing mental health issues which have become prevalent.

Catan invited more professionals to help the province in their mental health programs.

At present, there are only 11 psychiatrists in Cebu.