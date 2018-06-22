Wife of Slain cop won’t seek CHR probe

The wife of the slain policeman, PO2 Melchizedek Batomalaque, has decided to no longer ask the Commission on Human Rights to conduct an investigation, saying they want to leave it as it is and avoid further stress.

Kathyrine Batomalaque, however, denied that her husband was involved in the illegal drug trade as portrayed by the police.

If the accusations were true, she said they should have been rich by now.

Burial of Batomalaque is being finalized.

Batomalaque was gunned down by two persons while he was on his way out of their house in Toledo City last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial Police Office continues to investigate why Batomalaque was in Cebu when he was supposed to be assigned in Sulu. / Jaive Ria Z. Agbon STC INTERN