Talisay City seniors to receive cash assistance

About 12,928 senior citizens in Talisay City will receive their P1000 cash assistance this June 25 to 30.

City Social Welfare Felipa “Bebeth” Solana said that the cash distribution will be held in designated areas.

Recently, City Council approved the P1,000-increase on financial assistance for senior citizens.

The senior citizens from Talisay City will receive P4,000 per year.