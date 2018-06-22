Julie Anne San Jose’s new single available on all digital platforms

ASIA’S Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose’s latest single has just been released on all digital platforms.

Kapuso PR Gril on Instagram announced yesterday that “Tayong Dalawa” is now available on Itunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, and Apple Music.

“Listen to this Friday’s fresh music drop: Julie Anne San Jose’s #TayongDalawa! Sooo good,” the caption read.

The 24-year old singer and actress also promoted her single on her Instagram account.

“May pinagdadaanan ka ba? Sumulat ako, para sayo. Available na sa lahat ng digital platforms, download na,” she said.

Kapuso PR Girl also shared the news that “Tayong Dalawa” topped on ITunes Philippines All-Genre Chart yesterday 30 minutes after it was released.

“Tayong Dalawa” was followed by “Bboom Bboom” (Momoland), “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5), “The Light Is Coming” (Ariana Grande), and “Born To Be Yours” (Kygo and Imagine Dragons).

San Jose thanked her supporters through an Instagram story after topping the ITune Philippines yesterday.

“Thank you for the love and support,” she said.

“Tayong Dalawa” is distributed by Universal Records Philippines.

According to its Instagram post, this is San Jose’s second chart-topping song under Universal Recoeds after “Nothing Left” early this year.

Universal Records Philippines also explained in the post that the song “Tayong Dalawa” speaks of one’s hopeful longings for a loved one who is currently out of reach.

They also announced that San Jose will have her first album in July under Universal Records Philippines titled “Breakthrough.”

Her album will have “Tayong Dalawa”, “Nothing Left” and her own rendition of “Your Song (My One and Only)”, a Parokya Ni Edgar’s classic.