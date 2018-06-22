Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo share baby photo
LOS ANGELES —Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine spent his first Father’s Day as a dad of two.
Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shared a photo on Instagram of the 39-year-old holding their second daughter, Gio Grace, who was born in February.
Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, is nearly two years old.
Prinsloo wrote the “girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband.”
The 29-year-old also saluted her father.
The couple married in July 2014.
