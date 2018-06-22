SM Cinema surprises families with ‘Kids Watch for Free’

SURPRISE is SM Cinema’s middle name as it continues to provide families with reasons to enjoy movies on the big screen.

Just recently, social media went abuzz with the announcement of its family-oriented program, Kids Watch For Free, a one-of-a-kind offering that will surely take the entire family on a movie spree.

How does this work?

“SM Cinema’s Kids Watch For Free gives a complimentary movie pass to your kid for every movie ticket you purchase,” said Maria Anicia P. Naval, senior vice president for cinema and exhibition of SM Cinema.

SM Cinema embraces the importance of family bonding in raising a loving and caring society.

“At SM Cinema, we strongly believe that as a basic unit of society, the family has to be given avenues to spend time together. Going to the movies is one way for parents and children to bond with each other and have that shared experience that they can treasure forever,” she added.

With this new program, parents and guardians are given the chance to watch animated movies with their children at a lesser cost.

How cool is that?

Just make sure that your children are four feet and below in height to watch the much-anticipated animated movies from June 21 to December 4, 2018 for free.

Do not miss your favorite superhero family in “Incredibles 2” on June 21 to 27.

Free movie tickets for your children are available on the following animated movies:

”Richard the Stork” (July 25-31)

“Teen Titans” and “Christopher Robin” (Aug. 8-15)

“Wheely” (Sept. 12-18)

“Small Foot” (Oct. 3-9)

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (Nov. 7-13)

“Luis and the Aliens” (Nov. 7-13)

“Marine’s World 3D” (Nov. 14-20)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck it Ralph 2” (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)

Ready for more surprise?

The program is also available on IMAX and Director’s Club!

Book your tickets through the website, www.smcinema.com or download the SM Cinema mobile app.

Also follow SMCinema on Facebook and @SM Cinema on Instagram for updates.

The second half of the year gets even more exciting with SM Cinema’s Kids Watch for Free.