Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s decision to deny the request of organizers of IronMan 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship to use portions of the South Road Properties (SRP) for the triathlon drew approving reactions online.

Ronald Nagarobi Lesorf Perhaps commented, “They can go north instead and explore the beauty there. Maybe it’ll be nice to the competitors as well to get them out of their comfort zone.”

Dean Wong said, “Very good Mayor! Sunday is supposed to be traffic FREE.”

Salvador Boie Sano Contreras wrote, “Right because the only other road which is the Natalio Bacalso Ave is hampered by the underground project.”

Osmeña cited traffic buildup and accidents during the competition as the primary reason to deny the request.

Want to share your comments on pressing issues? Comment them on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.