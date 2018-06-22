It was announced as a race — and rightfully so — because this year’s Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo had 18 competing teams from students to triathletes.

But more than just a test of agility, speed and endurance, the race, organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is a three-day discovery tour of southern and western Cebu’s destination gems that had most of the participants think about coming back and staying for a longer period.

The race had 19 control points corresponding to 19 cities and towns that offered each individual sneak previews of people, places and food either known or undiscovered. It is the second year of the race organized as one of the highlight activities of Cebu Business Month (CBM).

I initially wanted to join the race as part of the media team but nobody was interested to join me. Robby Alugar, currently the media relations head and was the media relations officer of CCCI when I started out as a reporter 11 years ago, then said I should just cover the race.

What a blessing that no one said “yes” to my ambitious desire to compete because I would have been a non-walking entity to this day from all the walking, climbing, running, rappelling and jumping that race designer, Habagat, made the participants do.

The top three teams were Team Rexidol Enervon, Team Big Brothers and Team APSI.

They won P50,000, P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

The first two teams have athletes in them.

The third one, Team APSI, are employees of the companies of CCCI president Antonio Chiu and his beloved wife, Zonta Club of Cebu I past president Nellie Chiu. I had to mention them because I saw them run and complete some of the tasks and they were fast, beating the other 15 teams.

As this year’s CBM embraces the theme “Innovate Cebu,” I cannot help but be proud of the leaders that made this possible.

I seldom see leaders personally join a race as physically demanding as Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo and yet there was CCCI tourism committee chairperson Edwin Ortiz and CBM chairperson Benny Que literally following each team in every control point. What an energy!

Kudos also goes to Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo chairpersons Bert Mendoza and Aaron Que.

These guys pulled all stops and wore several hats to make this event truly meaningful and successful.

CBM entrepreneurship committee chairperson Rey Calooy told me there are exciting developments in next year’s CBM as they are also contemplating in doing Lumba’g Kompra highlighting the products of participating towns and cities.

What I like to see in future editions of Lumba’g Laag? Perhaps a tourism race for families to rediscover Cebu City’s heritage and culture.