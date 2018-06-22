World Cup update: Brazil ends Costa Rica’s World Cup campaign

Late goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar Jr. gave Brazil its first win at the expense of Costa Rica, 2-0, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia late Friday night, Philippine time.

Coutinho and Neymar both scored their goals in stoppage time as Brazil ended the hopes of Costa Rica in the 2018 World Cup. Its last match against Switzerland will already be non-bearing.

The win puts Brazil at the top of Group E with four points.

Coutinho was named Man of the Match.