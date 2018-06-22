Are ‘sutukil’ restos next to go?

ARE seafood restaurants built on stilts on the shores of Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City the next to go?

The local government however, wants to be sure if the structures there needed to be demolished considering that the strip, more popularly known as “sutukil” is quite famous for both local and foreign tourists.

The restaurants are mostly encroaching the three-meter easement zone.

But Mayor Paz Radaza in an earlier interview, said that the structures there may not be demolished since the waters under the restaurants are regularly cleaned.

“Maybe because they need to be presentable as this place is known to serve fresh cooked seafood and foreigners also go to said place,” said Radaza.

She is tasking the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), Engineering Office and the Solid Waste Management Office to check how these restaurants dispose their kitchen and septic wastes.

Last month, Radaza ordered the demolition of illegal structures on the Mactan Channel in a bid to lower the alarming level of coliform contamination in the waters surrounding the island which is a top tourist destination.