Oplan Tambay round ups start

Police rounded up at least 400 persons loitering on the streets since Wednesday, June 20.

Those who did not commit any violations were released while those who violated local ordinances were made to pay a fine.

This is apparently the start of the implementation of the controversial Oplan Tambay ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte, to round up persons loitering on the streets at night, especially those half naked.

Police officials assured that they would not do anything beyond what is allowed by law.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director, Senior Supt. Manuela Abrugena said the police were reminded to observe human rights prior to the implementation of Oplan Tambay.

“Directive talaga natin sa lahat ng kapolisan especially ‘yung mga chief of police natin under province is to really observe human rights ng bawat isa (Our directive to all our police especially to our chiefs of police under the police under the province to really observe human rights),” said Abrugena.

In Mandaue City, 17 were rounded up for vagrancy, and 143 were warned for loitering. Forty of them were minors violating the curfew ordinance.

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Chief, Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, told Cebu Daily News in an interview that most of those who were caught during their Oplan Tambay operation were violators of Mandaue City’s anti-dispatching and anti-drunkenness ordinances.

“Nag-fine lang naman, kasi city ordinance to. Iba dinala sa opisina, then sa DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) yung mga minors na-rescue. Di talaga kinukulong,” said Alanas. (They were just fined because these are City ordinances. Some of them were brought to our office while the minors were brought to DSWD. We did not lock them behind bars.)

For his part, Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas Sr. also cautioned policemen not to violate human rights in the implementation of Oplan Tambay.

The Cebu City Police (CCPO) will implement Oplan Tambay next week.

Bayan: Be Vigilant

But while law enforcers in Cebu assured the public that everyone’s civic and political rights will be upheld, militant groups warned people to be vigilant.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bagong Alyansa Makabayan – Central Visayas (Bayan), said Oplan Tambay is possibly a prelude to another military rule.

“Dagway na gyod na sa martial law ang pagpanakop sa mga tambay. Grabe na ang pag-curtail sa katungod sa katawhan (Arresting bystanders is alread the face of martial law. Curtailing of human rights is getting worse),” said Paglinawan.

He also said Oplan Tambay may become another face of Oplan Tokhang which was hounded with issues on abusive policemen.

“Pareho pod sa nasinati sa kampanya kontra droga nga daghan ang motyabaw nga daghan ang planted nga mga ebidensya aron lang mapriso ang mga dinakpan (Like what we experienced during the campaign against drugs where many cried foul over planted evidence just to keep arrested persons behind bars),” said Paglinawan. /with John Aroa and Morexette Marie Erram