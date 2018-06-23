Pagasa-Mactan: ‘Beware of lightnings’

Due to the number of people struck by lighting, Pagasa-Mactan on Saturday issued an advisory to educate people on how to stay safe.

Al Quiblat, Pagasa-Mactan chief, said that people must switch off their televisions and other appliances, and devices such as cellphones when lightning strikes.

Quiblat added it is best to stay away from any metal objects.

In just two months, four people in Cebu were struck by lightning—two of them were killed last week.