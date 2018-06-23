Police identifies person of interest in Ygonia shooting

As Calamba Barangay Councilor Hildibrando Ygonia continues to fight for his life at the hospital, homicide investigators in Cebu City have identified a ‘person of interest’ in the crime.

Lead investigator SPO1 Winston Ybañez, however, declined from revealing the identity of the person of interest while the investigation continues.

Ybañez said that personal grudge and politics are the possible motives of the crime.

Ybañez also revealed that Ygonia’s family refused to cooperate in the investigation and even scolded the policemen who went to the hospital.

Ygonia is still in critical condition as of press time.