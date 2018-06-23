Talisay students forced to share classrooms

About 178 Grade 2 students of Mohon Elementary School in Talisay City had to use another school building after their old one was declared unsafe for use, the school principal said.

Mohon Elementary School Principal Haraliza Ofredo admitted that the students had to use the classrooms for Grade 1 students who were rescheduled for another shift.

Ofredo said their Grade 3 and Grade 4 students also had new schedules due to the renovation of the Bagong Lipunan Building. About 278 Grade 4 students are

sharing a classroom with Grade 5 students. The Mohon Elementary School houses 1,868 students.