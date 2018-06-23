Pamuhagay Pride march draws support

Various groups joined the “Pamuhagay Pride” march that called attention to the welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community on Saturday, June 23.

Joining the LGBT representatives during the march held on the streets of Fuente Osmeña were representatives from the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in Cebu City.

“It’s about equal right not special rights,” Cebu City anti-discrimination commission commissioner Berns Mitra said.

Mitra said the anti-discrimination ordinance is not about giving special rights to the LGBT but to ensure equal protection for them under the law.

Magdalena Robinson, chairperson of the Cebu United Rainbow LGBTIQ (lesbians, gays, bisexual, transsexual, intersex and queer) sector (CURLS), said the march was also joined by others who support their cause.

She said the march will be an annual activity to raise awareness and public support for the LGBT community. Cebu City SK Federation chairperson Jessica Resch said they will extend support to the LGBT sector. /Bea Samantha A. Esteves CNU Intern