Ronda priest to conduct blessing on school after ‘possession’ case

Officials of the Ronda National High School said priests were invited to conduct a blessing on the school either on Monday or Tuesday this coming week following an incident in which 30 students suffered from spirit possession last Friday, June 22.

School principal Ma. Lourdes Cabonilas said parish priest Fr. Virgilio Dolloso will lead the ceremony in the school’s oldest building where the spirit possession happened.

The 30 students experienced chest pains, difficulty in breathing, cold sweat, body spasms and stiffening. They were sent to the parish church located 82 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, for blessing.

The priest didn’t give word on whether the students were possessed, Cabonilas said. But Cabonilas said three of the students acted strangely while the priest had its blessing.

She said the municipal health officer told her that the students may have suffered from hyperventilation. Classes will open on Monday, Cabonilas said.

“Nasudlan ang mahuna-hunaan sa parents kay kadto paman sila kasuway nga ingun ato. Walay naka explain nga hyperventilation (The parents suspected that their children suffered from spirit possession since it was their first time. No one explained it was hyperventilation),” Cabonilas said. /Candy Morr Baraga STC Intern