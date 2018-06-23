Cosap welcomes drug tests for all students, teachers

The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) welcomes the plan of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to subject students and teachers to mandatory drug tests as part of their campaign against illegal drugs.

“It was a welcome note nga ipaubos og (to undergo a) surprise drug test ang mga teachers as well as students kay everybody is vulnerable nga maapektahan aning druga (to be victims of drugs),” Cosap Head Garry Lao said in a phone interview.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said they would want to conduct mandatory drug tests on teachers and students Grade 4 and above in public and private schools.

Department of Education (DepEd – 7) Regional Director Dr. Juliet Jeruta said earlier that mandatory drug tests for elementary students is unlawful.

She said DepEd Order No. 40 covers only teachers and high school students to promote a drug-free workplace.

Lao said Cosap had been conducting drug tests on public school teachers in Cebu City but this only ran for a month as DepEd ordered a stop last year.

Lao said he did not know the reason why the school administration, who requested for drug tests, stopped it.

Drug awareness should be included in the subjects taught at school, Lao said.

“We cannot totally eradicate it, but our information campaign must continue,” he said.

Subjects, such as Science and Values Education could be a platform to include the ill effects of drugs in the discussion, he added.