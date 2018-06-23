I have deaf-mute friends. They have sharpened my skill in sign language. Though all I hear from them are guttural sounds, I feel their love. Even when all I see are their hands signing what they want to tell me, I feel appreciated. It is because I see their sincerity.

If gestures can make me feel good, imagine what positive words can do: encouraging phrases, loving words or positive message. These can be given in praise.

Praising is an act of humility. We welcome, if not long for, nice words said of us. But do we make an effort to praise other people, especially to those who are difficult to deal with?

It takes humility to praise another person because this means acknowledging they are someone who may be better than you. Ouch! That’s bursting our ego.

It is hard to say, “You are great!” to someone whom you may want not to be better than you, right?

In Luke 6:32-33, we are reminded how noble it is to love and praise those who are difficult to love: “Suppose you love those who love you. Should anyone praise you for that? Even sinners love those who love them. And suppose you do good to those who are good to you. Should anyone praise you for that? Even sinners do that.”

If your heart gets lifted when someone praises you, it is the same great feeling we’d want to pass on to others.

Creating a CHAIN PRAISE does that. Praise another person to get him or her to do the same to others and so on and so forth. The chain should not be broken. When someone else praises us, let’s also do that to others. Link our hearts to the chain praise and we will sense a peace inside like nothing you have known.

Praises can be for good work done but they can also be about how another person made you feel good. “Thank you” is a powerful statement that can mean appreciation.

Imagine how we can make God happy if we continually praise Him. It is a continuous act in Heaven. In the book of Revelations 4:8, it says “Each of the four living creatures had six wings and was covered with eyes all around, even under its wings. Day and night they never stop saying: “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was, and is, and is to come.”

Day in and day out. Time to practice that while on earth. Praise God, praise others. There is so much to thank for even if life seems unfair or hard to understand.

It is when we just look at the negative side of life that we lose our peace. And then we cannot think of good in others.

God wants to restore the peace we have lost. If we will let Him, He will give us a fresh touch of His peace, love, and grace when you praise Him.

Create the CHAIN PRAISE with God. Sing to God, praise Him for everything He is to us –Healer, Provider, Restorer, Savior, King! As you do this, experience the change because by praising God, you’re redirecting your focus on God alone and away from rehearsing your problems again and again.

Then pass on the change to others by praising them, too. Make praise a daily habit and experience God’s blessings linking to you, too.