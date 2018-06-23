Ygonia fights for his life in city hospital

Police claim Calamba Barangay Councilor Hedilbrando Ygonia allegedly played a double-edged sword in the government’s campaign against drugs.

Intelligence reports say Ygonia was a police asset and many accomplishments were attributed to his intelligence reports. But he also allegedly protected some drug personalities.

Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1) Winston Ybañez, chief of the Homicide Section of the Cebu City Police Office said the shooting of Ygonia could be because of a personal grudge and could possibly be linked to illegal drugs.

Ygonia had claimed being a staunch supporter of the police’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

He is still in a coma, fighting for his life at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), according to his wife, Rosario.

Rosario said the family was cooperating with the Homicide Section in the investigation to identify Ygonia’s assailant.

Ygonia was shot last Friday, at 5 p.m. just 25 meters from his house as he was walking, in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Careta. As he turned the corner, his assailant walked towards him and shot him.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital. His assailant fled towards a waiting motorcycle and escaped.

Ybañez said it is also possible that politics was behind the shooting considering that Ygonia is an incumbent barangay official

Cebu Daily News tried but failed to get a comment from Calamba Barangay Captain Yvonne Feliciano.