Cebu City police starts Oplan Tambay with info campaign

The Cebu City Police Office launched their Oplan Tambay Friday evening through an information dissemination campaign.

Most of the people they approached were half-naked men, whom they told to wear shirts as they would be strictly implementing Oplan Tambay next week and would arrest shirtless men loitering on the streets.

Cebu City Police Director, Senor Supt. Joel Doria said Friday’s activity was aimed at informing the public of Oplan Tambay’s implementation next week.

At least 305 persons were approached by the police for allegedly violating city ordinances. The attention of 73 of them was called for not wearing shirts.

Sixty persons were told not to drink on the streets, while 34 minors were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for proper handling.

Another six were approached for allegedly violating the anti dispatching ordinance; 44 for smoking in public places, 11 for using roller skates and similar devices on the streets, six for noise pollution, and seven for urinating and spitting in public places.

Doria warned that they may effect arrests on violators of city ordinances during the next Operation Tambay next week.

The city police chief said he hoped to decrease crime volume in the streets and arrest persons wanted by the law in the implementation of Oplan Tambay.

“Actually this is same as Oplan Pokemon in relation to the One Time Big Time operations but includes violators of all city ordinances, as well as provide police visibility at night,” Doria said.

Random man-on-the-street interviews conducted by Cebu Daily News on Oplan Tambay showed a positive response from most interviewees but some also feared abuse by law enforcers.