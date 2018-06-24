Osmeña on denying use of SRP for Ironman: Traffic is the reason

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña stood firm on his decision to not let the organizers of the Ironman Asia-Pacific Championships use the South Coastal Road for its bike leg.

In his Facebook post, Osmeña apologized to the organizers of the Ironman and to those who will be joining the race, but explained that traffic is the main reason for his decision.

The development came after the mayor announced on Friday (June 22) that he denied the request of the organizers of the Ironman to hold the bike leg of the triathlon event along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties (SRP).

“I know the Ironman is a prestigious event but the people have suffered already,” said Osmeña.