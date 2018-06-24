18 nabbed in Danao drug bust

At least 18 persons and a minor were arrested in a consecutive drug bust operations in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Superintendent Jaime Quiocho Jr., Danao City police chief, identified the drug pushers as John Godines, 22, Jida Banzon, 32, Claudine Magdadaro, 19, John Michael cuervo, 20, Jacquiline Manunulat, 27, Rey Mata, 42, Fe Ramoneda, 44, Raymond Aguilar, Ronnel burgos, 36 and Janice Capuno, 34.

While the drug users were identified as Raymond Mendoza, 40, Atenio Paco, 35, Marlon Osabel, 30, Ian Bandoquillo, 33, Nestor Abanid, 26, Charlie Dalogdog, 23, Milton Cando and Lloyd Ordigozo both are 28 years old.

Seized from the suspects were packs of shabu with an estimated worth of P146,120.

Quiocho said the operations were conducted in the barangays of Poblacion, Looc, Maslog, and Suba.

The drug enforcement unit of Danao City started the operation past 5 p.m on Saturday (June 23) and ended at around 2 a.m on Sunday (June 24).

The suspects are now detained at Danao Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.