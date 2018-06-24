It’s back-to-back titles for Cebu’s Pads in Hong Kong dragon boat race

The Philippine Accessible Disability Services (Pads) Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team once again topped the 400-meter category of the Standard Boat International Paradragon Championship in the 2018 China Construction Bank (Asia) Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races held on Sunday at the Pier 10 of the Central Harbour in Hong Kong.

The Cebu bets topped both the first and second heats to emerge champions in the category they also ruled last year.

Pads clocked one minute, 35 seconds and 850 milliseconds in the first heat, then followed it up with another dominating 1:33.913 mark in the second heat to take the title.

Hong Kong’s Golden Eagle placed second while the NAAC Top Brilliance Dragon Boat Team of Taiwan settled for third place.