Calamba resident jailed again for drugs possession

His freedom was short-lived.

Reynante Bylosis, 29, was again jailed late on Sunday afternoon for drugs possession.

His arrest came, a month after he was released on bail for a separate drug case.

Bylosis was arrested by personnel of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the San Nicolas police Station in a buy bust operation at the Quijano Compound in Barangay Calamba past 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police Officer 2 (PO2) Ireneo Noynay Jr. said that Quijano was arrested outside of his residence after he handed a pack of shabu to the police poseur buyer.

Recovered from his possession was 5.32 grams of suspected shabu.