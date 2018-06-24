Calamba resident jailed again for drugs possession
His freedom was short-lived.
Reynante Bylosis, 29, was again jailed late on Sunday afternoon for drugs possession.
His arrest came, a month after he was released on bail for a separate drug case.
Bylosis was arrested by personnel of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the San Nicolas police Station in a buy bust operation at the Quijano Compound in Barangay Calamba past 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Police Officer 2 (PO2) Ireneo Noynay Jr. said that Quijano was arrested outside of his residence after he handed a pack of shabu to the police poseur buyer.
Recovered from his possession was 5.32 grams of suspected shabu.
