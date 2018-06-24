Velarde still in contention for bronze in ASEAN chess
WITH just a single round remaining in the nine-round standard division competition, it seems that only one Cebuano player, Jerish John Velarde, has a chance of salvaging a medal in the 19th ASEAN+ Age Groups Chess in Davao City.
The 12-year-old chess phenom from Lapu-Lapu City recovered after upsetting fifth-seed Dang Loc Bui of Vietnam in the eighth round yesterday to climb back to third place.
Velarde has 5.5 points in the under-12 division and must win his ninth-round game against fourth-seed Candidate Master (CM) Hoang Gia Bao Vu of Vietnam to stand a chance of winning a bronze.
The ninth round is still being played as of press time.
CM Quoc Hy Nguyen has a perfect 8.0 points to virtually seal the title in the under-12 division.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.