First at last for Villarin

Hunat Sugbu

EVAMIE Cañete Villarin never won a title in long-distance races until yesterday when she ruled the 21-kilometer women’s of the Hunat Sugbu: Dagan Para Ni Maning 2018.

The 21-year-old Dipolog City native, who is a member of the vaunted Spectrum Runners Club of Cebu crossed the finish line at the Terraces of the Ayala Center Cebu in one hour, 32 minutes and 26 seconds to bag the title.

“It was very surprising because I never expected to win knowing that there are faster runners in my division,” Villarin told Cebu Daily News.

Lovely Fe Andrin (1:46.21) and Rhea Mae Garrucho (1:46.35) were the runners up in the women’s race.

The Bachelor of Science in Accounting Technology graduate of Dipolog City’s Saint Vincent College said her best finish in a long-distance race prior to yesterday was third place in the National Milo Marathon last year in Cebu.

Inspired by her latest achievement, Villarin said she is more determined to work harder to improve her skills.

“My ultimate goal is to become faster and stronger. I want to learn more about this sport and join more races in the future,” she said.

Kenyan Eric Chepsiror topped the men’s side with a time of 1:12.42 followed by compatriot Joseph Mururi (1:13.49) and Arlan Arbois (1:16.35).