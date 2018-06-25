Colombia downs Poland; England routs Panama; Japan and Senegal share top spot

Colombia is staying alive in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia with a 3-0 outclassing of Poland while Japan and Senegal share the top spot in Group H after drawing their match.

Earlier, England marched into the Round of 16 with a commanding 6-1 victory over first-timer Panama in Group G.

Yerry Mina and Radamel Falcao scored their first World Cup goals in Colombia’s 3-0 win.

Mina found the back of the net first at the 40th minute while Falcao scored his goal in the 70th minute. Colombia’s other goal was scored by Juan Cuadrado in the 75th minute.

2014 Golden Boot awardee James Rodriguez was named Man of the Match as he assisted in two of the three goals that Colombia scored.

Colombia’s win allowed it to stay in contention for the fight into the Last 16 while Poland has bowed out in Group H.

Meanwhile, Japan came back twice to draw its match against Senegal at 2-all, allowing both teams to share the top spot in Group H with 4 points apiece.

Sadio Mane, who was named Man of the Match, scored an early goal for Senegal in the 11th minute while Moussa Wague scored Senegal’s second goal.

Takashi Inui scored the first equalizer for Japan in the 34th minute while Keisuke Honda sealed the draw in the 78th minute.

The top two teams in Group G is all but settled with England’s 6-1 win over Panama.

Team captain Harry Kane, the Man of the Match, scored a hat-trick, two of them in the penalty area while John Stones scored a brace. England’s other goal was scored by Jesse Lingard.

Felipe Baloy prevented Panama from getting shutout with a goal in the 78th minute.