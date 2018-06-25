RD ties up with two leading companies

PLDT Global’s first choice!

PLDT Global chose RD Pawnshop in its desire to help Filipinos improve their lives even by its simplest way possible. Gone are the days that the money we spent for our airtime load will be put into waste. Who could ever think that the extra load you have can be converted into cash again? That is how the partnership of RD Pawnshop and PLDT Global came into realization. The partnership also aims to actively participate in empowering Overseas Filipinos by providing this innovative and dynamic way of sending financial support to their families back in the Philippines.

RDPI – PLDT Global project is the first in the Philippines and its now being offered in all branches of RD Pawnshop, Inc. nationwide.

True ties with True Money

Another milestone for RD Pawnshop is the partnership with True Money Philippines, one of the leading remittance companies in the Philippines backed up by CP Group (Charoen Pokphand Group), Thailand’s largest conglomerate and by Alipay, World’s largest mobile and online payment platform. This partnership is a result of RD Pawnshop’s continuing innovation to provide more services for the good of its countrymen. A True Money remittance service offers payout service domestically, however, in not so distant future, international pay out will also be available at all RD Pawnshop branches nationwide.

RD Pawnshop and True Money find rapport with the thrust of providing not only financial services but in the fulfillment of their social responsibility leading Filipinos to better lives ahead.