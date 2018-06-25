Shopwise members celebrates “Thanksgiving Treats”

Shopwise Wisecard Members had a fun-filled afternoon as they enjoyed exciting games and exclusive deals during the Thanksgiving Treats event last Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Shopwise Cebu. They also received grocery shopping tips from journalist and mom of three Cris Evert Lato Ruffolo.

Shopwise is the pioneer hypermarket concept in the country and it is located along N. Bacalso Avenue, Basak San Nicolas. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To view the catalogs with a variety of offers, visit www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters, @Shopwise_PH on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.shopwise.com.ph .