A valuable investment from Gemuine Gold

With over a decade of success in the jewelry retail industry, the people behind Gemuine Gold is ready to give you the luxury you deserve with trendy and classic jewelry designs ranging from necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants, and bangles.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect accessories for your next glam look, a classy gift for a special someone, or a valuable investment piece – Gemuine Gold Co. has it for you complete with incredible discounts and freebies.

Choose from a wide array of stunning South Sea pearls, custom diamond settings, and Italian, Saudi, Singaporean, and Chinese gold pieces. For soon-to-be-wed couples, Gemuine also specializes in wedding rings with free engravings.

Simply because you’re a gem, Gemuine is offering up to 60% off on selected jewelry. They are also giving away a free cellphone or watch with a minimum purchase. They offer 0% installment plans on major credit cards and layaway plans.

Gemuine Gold Co. is located on the 2nd level, Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu. For updates, follow them on their social media accounts: Gemuine Gold on Facebook and gemuinegold on Instagram.