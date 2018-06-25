Bioessence opens in Cebu

By popular demand from their Cebuano clients, Bioessence finally opens its first wellness center in Visayas. The premium skin and body wellness center aims to provide a wellness service that will leave you with an experience that goes beyond relaxation.

Bioessence has been successfully satisfying their clients for 24 glorious years in Mindanao and with that alone, opening their first shop here in Cebu is truly a great start for Bioessence to establish their brand in the region.

Bioessence is not a typical skin and wellness center because they offer special treatments other than the usual cosmetic procedures. For the treatments, they have especially hired wellness consultants to administer these to their clients.

According to the Bioessence team, what really matters to them is the over-all wellness of their clients including the mind and soul. They take wellness to the next level by providing them with non-invasive treatments and offering a skin analysis before giving the perfect treatment to their clients.

Bioessence has everything you need for a total wellness experience. From beauty to relaxation – skin cleansers, serums, soaps, aromatherapy, to name a few are just part of the many products and services Bioessence offers. It’s truly more than an experience, but a lifestyle.

Visit them now at the 3rd floor of SM City Cebu and pamper yourselves with the best Bioessence treatments just for you.