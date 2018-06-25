Parklane celebrates the 7th edition of Sangka Sa Kaha

As the Hotel in Cebu that stands for Cebu, Cebu Parklane International Hotel celebrated the seventh leg of their signature Sangka sa Kaha series.

Sangka Sa Kaha is a cookout event wherein traditional dishes of towns and municipalities of Cebu Province are featured. This year’s Sangka Sa Kaha was held last June 15, 2018 at Aloguinsan’s Baluarte Park as seven contenders competed for Aloguinsan’s specialty dish– the Tinubaang Tinonuang Kinsan Sa Aloguinsan. The dish incorporates three important aspects namely: the Tuba or coconut wine, the Tuno or coconut milk, and the Kinsan, which is a type of grouper fish that thrives in the waters of this eco-tourism destination. Cebu Parklane International Hotel’s Sangka Sa Kaha was successfully realized through the support of Del Monte, Smart Communications, Unilever and Sugbuturismo.

The winning group amongst the seven was spearheaded by Erlinda Gimenez, a member of the Bojo Aloguinsan Eco-tourism Association. As Sangka sa Kaha produced authentic Cebuano dishes such as Humba sa Ronda, Torta de Argao, Takyong sa Borbon, Podrida sa Oslob, Bisayang Manok sa Dumanjug, and Adubaw Nga Nokus sa Sibonga, Ms. Mergallo’s Tinubaang Tinonuang Kinsan sa Aloguinsan will be part of the menu of the Hotel’s Kan-anan Restaurant, a specialty restaurant specializing in authentic Cebuano dishes, located at the 4th floor.

For reservations, call us at 234-7000 local 7297 or visit our website at http://www.parklanehotel.com.ph/reserve-now/.