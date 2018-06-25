HUGE DISCOUNTS IN SM’s GRAND CEBU SHOES & BAGS SALE

Get ready for another stylish frenzy with The SM Store’s Grand Cebu Shoes and Bags Sale happening from June 26 to July 1 at the Cebu Trade Hall of SM City Cebu. This is the perfect chance for you to get great deals on a selection of your favorite shoe and bag brands.

Get as much as 50% off on your favorite brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Merrell, Converse, Pony, Skechers, Reebok, Saucony, Rockport, Fila, World Balance, Sperry, Keds, Barbie, Fisher Price, and Targus.

Better get ready and rush to SM City Cebu as the sale is only from June 26 to July 1, 2018.