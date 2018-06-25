Employees filed complaint against DOLE-7 top officials

Several employees of the regional office of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) filed a complaint against their top officials before Labor Secretary Silverstre Bello III.

DOLE-7 regional director Atty. Alvin Villamor and assistant regional director Roy Buenafe are named as the respondents of the complaint.

The complaint stated that around 29 employees were displaced and deployed to areas which are far from their families without any basis.

Buenafe, however, denied the allegation and expressed his willingness to answer the complaint.