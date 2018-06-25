DOLE-7 top officials face complaint for baseless deployment

An employee of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) filed a complaint against regional director Atty. Alvin Villamor and assistant regional director Roy Buenafe.

The complaint has been filed before the office of Labor Secretary Silverstre Bello III.

According to Buenafe, the unnamed complainant alleged that around 29 employees were displaced and deployed to areas which are far from their families without any basis.

Buenafe, however, denied the allegation and expressed his willingness to answer the complaint.