Alleged pimp to face charges

The Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7) has filed cases against the 22-year-old woman (name witheld) who sexually exploited minors in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, June 23.

Based on the complaint showed to the media, at least two counts of Qualified Trafficking, non-bailable offenses were filed against her at Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Monday (June 25).

She will undergo an inquest proceeding.