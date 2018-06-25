Alleged pimp to face charges
The Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7) has filed cases against the 22-year-old woman (name witheld) who sexually exploited minors in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, June 23.
Based on the complaint showed to the media, at least two counts of Qualified Trafficking, non-bailable offenses were filed against her at Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Monday (June 25).
She will undergo an inquest proceeding.
