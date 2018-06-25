10,000 biz establishments in Cebu City face permanent closure

If before, a warning is given to establishments that operate without a business permit, now no more.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Monday announced that he has ordered the closure of all establishments in the city that don’t have business permits.

Once closed, he said they will no longer be allowed to resume their operations in the city.

At present, he said there are about 10,000 business establishments that operate without a permit from City Hall.

Osmeña said he has formed a task group that will inspect the establishments, and if they still don’t have business permits, they will immediately be closed.