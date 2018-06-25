Osmeña vows to open SCR for Ironman next year

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña assured organizers of Ironman that he will allow them to use the South Coastal Road next year.

He said he’s hoping that the organizer and participants of the annual race will understand why he won’t permit them to use the SCR.

He said the SCR is the only way to the south due to the closure of N. Bacalso Avenue.

Once the underpass construction is completed, he said the Ironman organizers can again utilize the SCR.