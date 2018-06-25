Osmeña’s SOCA to focus on twin stalled projects

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s State of the City Address (SOCA) will center on the BRT and the P18-billion Kawit Island projects.

He said on Monday that he will try to convince all Cebuanos to support the twin projects which he said will be for the good of the people.

Osmeña said four more projects are on the table but he refused to divulge it for now.

The date of the SOCA has yet to be finalized.