Calamba councilman dies
Calamba Councilman Hildibrando Ygonia passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, June 25.
This was confirmed by Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak on his Facebook post on Monday afternoon.
Ygonia fought for his life for three days but failed.
He was shot by an unknown assailant about 25 meters away from his residence last Friday, June 22.
Barangay Councilor Elde Ygonia passed away this afternoon at about 1:50 , family of Hon Ygonia called up. Few months ago Hon Ygonia receives threat
Posted by Dave Tumulak on Sunday, June 24, 2018
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.