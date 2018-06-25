Calamba councilman dies

Calamba Councilman Hildibrando Ygonia passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, June 25.

This was confirmed by Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak on his Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

Ygonia fought for his life for three days but failed.

He was shot by an unknown assailant about 25 meters away from his residence last Friday, June 22.