Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s new terminal fully operational by July 1

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) airport will be fully operational by July 1 as it opens its new passenger terminal to international flights.

The management announced on Monday that the second terminal would cater to international flights such as South Korea and China.

“This formal communications serves to notify the public that Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be commissioned for full operations on July 1, 2018,” the advisory dated June 22 stated.

The management noted that all international flights that would depart and arrive in the country after 2 a.m. of July 1 would use the new terminal. But all international flights that would depart and arrive before the said date would still use Terminal 1.

“In the event of a delayed flight scheduled to arrive or depart from T1 prior to 02:00 Hrs PHT (Philippine Standard Time), such flights will still operate to and from T1 irrespective of the transition time of 02:00 Hrs PHT,” the advisory explained.

The management advised the public to take note of the transition schedule as stated below.

Terminal 1

Cebu Pacific 5J 129 (Incheon, South Korea to Cebu) – Last scheduled arriving international flight before transition 1:10 Hrs PHT

Asiana Airlines OZ 710 (Cebu to Incheon, South Korea) – Last scheduled departing international flight before transition 02:00 Hrs PHT.

Terminal 2

China Eastern MU 5023 (Shanghai, China to Cebu) – First scheduled arriving international flight after transition 03:40 Hrs PHT

China Eastern MU 5024 (Cebu to Shanghai, China) – First scheduled departing international flight after transition 04:40 Hrs PHT. /ee