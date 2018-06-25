MENS and DENIM FESTIVAL SALE at Gaisano Capital stores

Don’t miss out on Gaisano Capital’s “MENS & DENIM FESTIVAL” from June 15 to July 15, 2018 and enjoy great deals and huge discounts of up to 50% on shirts, denim, shoes, undergarments and men’s accessories. Get the latest trends from the brands such as BNY, Hammerhead, Daniel, Jag, Lee, Levis, Bella, Walker, Jockey and Manjaru. Visit the nearest Gaisano Capital store near you: South, Tisa, Mactan Island Mall, One Pavillion Mall, City Soho Mall, Danao, Casuntingan, Mactan Savers Mart, Savers Mart Inayawan, Savers Mart Bacayan, Savers Mart Danao, Savers Mart T.Padilla, SRP, City Iloilo, Iloilo City Mall, Guanco, Passi, Oton, San Carlos, Kalibo, Balasan, Masbate, Calapan, Iriga, Sorsogon, Binangonan, San Jose, Ozamiz, Surigao, Tacloban Central, Tacloban Main, Ormoc Riverside, Savers Mart Ormoc, Sogod Leyte, Pagadian, San Francisco-Agusan del Sur, Bislig and Tandag. Only at Gaisano Capital where you can buy more and spend less.